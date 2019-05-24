Saints Lopsided First Inning Downs X's

St. Paul, MN - The game between the St. Paul Saints and the Sioux City Explorers on Friday evening was over about as quick as it began. The Saints used a massive seven run first inning to cruise to an 8-1 win over the Explorers.

It didn't seem like the inning was going to unravel as quickly as it did for the Explorers but it certainly did. With one out in the inning Saints third baseman Chesney Young hit his first home run of the campaign to make it 1-0 St. Paul. After a simple fly out it seemed as if Sioux City would escape the first inning with no more than a single run deficit. But the Saints would go on a massive two out rally. Burt Reynolds began that rally with a double beginning what was a three hit night for him. He was followed with another double by Devon Rodriguez ground rule double to make it 2-0 St. Paul. Former Explorer Blake Schmit chased Rodriguez home with a base hit making it 3-0. Jeremy Martinez then smacked a two run home run into the Saints bullpen in left field and just like that it was 5-0 St. Paul. But it wasn't over yet for Sioux City as the next two men would reach before being driven home by a Josh Allen single to cap off the rally and make it 7-0.

In all the Saints sent eleven men to the plate, and scored seven runs on eight hits. But scored six of their seven runs and collected seven of their eight hits with two outs in the inning.

The damage was all done to X's starter Max Duval (0-2) who finished the night with a line of six and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on thirteen hits, three punch outs and two free passes and took the loss. But Despite that first inning Duval the rest of the way pitched well for the X's. After the eye sore that was the opening frame and he tossed five and two-thirds innings of one run ball and allowed just five hits.

Unfortunately for him the Explorers offense was held in check by Saints rookie pitcher Nick Belzer who shut out the Explorers for six innings allowing only three hits, striking out two and walking just one. Continuing Sioux City's woes against starting pitching early on this season.

Saint Paul would add a run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single from Blake Schmit who had a two hit and two RBI game. The X's responded to that with their lone run of the game when Dexture McCall lead off the top of the eighth with a single and an error and would score on a Daytona Bryden ground out giving the final score of 8-1.

Sioux City will look to even the series on Saturday in St. Paul with a first pitch time of 7:05 pm. The X's will send Eric Karch to the mound against Spencer Jones for the Saints.

