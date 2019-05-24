Goldeyes Home Opener Postponed, Double Header Saturday

WINNIPEG, MB - Friday's scheduled game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kansas City T-Bones at Shaw Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double header on Saturday, May 25th at Shaw Park. First pitch for game one is at 6:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Fans already holding tickets for Saturday's originally scheduled game can attend both games of the double header at no additional charge. Likewise, tickets now purchased for Saturday include admission for both games.

Tickets for Friday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes home game at Shaw Park, including Saturday's double header.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

