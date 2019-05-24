Goldeyes Home Opener Postponed, Double Header Saturday
May 24, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - Friday's scheduled game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kansas City T-Bones at Shaw Park has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a double header on Saturday, May 25th at Shaw Park. First pitch for game one is at 6:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Fans already holding tickets for Saturday's originally scheduled game can attend both games of the double header at no additional charge. Likewise, tickets now purchased for Saturday include admission for both games.
Tickets for Friday's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes home game at Shaw Park, including Saturday's double header.
For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 24, 2019
- Rain Follows T-Bones to Canada - Kansas City T-Bones
- Goldeyes Home Opener Postponed, Double Header Saturday - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Big League Veteran Sold to Yankees - Kansas City T-Bones
- RailCats Ink 26-Year-Old Right-Hander Morell - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Anthony Bender to Join Brew Crew - Sioux City Explorers
- Rosselli Mashes Three Homers in Win over St. Paul - Chicago Dogs
- Saints Bitten by Dogs in 7-6 10 Inning Loss - St. Paul Saints
- American Association Game Recaps - AA
- Gary Smashes Sioux City, 10-1, for First Series Win - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- 'Dogs Historic Night Comes in Rain-Shortened Win over Cleburne - Lincoln Saltdogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.