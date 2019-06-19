Railroaders and AirHogs Suspended Due to Rain

June 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release





CLEBURNE, Texas - Heavy rain and lightning forced a suspension of play between the Cleburne Railroaders and the Texas AirHogs on Wednesday night at The Depot. The game was suspended in the bottom of the sixth with the AirHogs leading 7-5. Cleburne will have the bases loaded with a 3-2 count on Chase Simpson and nobody out..

The game will resume at 5:00 tomorrow, with the regularly scheduled game to follow afterwards.

Texas started the night with five straight baserunners, scoring three runs on RBI singles from Stewart Ijames and Jonathan Moroney. Cleburne answered with a two-out RBI single from Daniel Robertson to trim the lead to 3-1.

The AirHogs pushed the lead back to three with an unearned run in the fourth, but the Railroaders again had a response as Jonathan Rodriguez doubled home a pair and Grant Buck looped a run-scoring single to tie the game at 4-4.

Three more Texas runs came home in the top of the sixth, scoring on an RBI groundout, an error, and a run-scoring double from Josh Prince. The Railroaders were rallying in the bottom of the inning, scoring a run on a Robertson single and loading the bases with nobody out before play was suspended.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.