Canaries Sign Former Jackrabbit Ryan Froom

The Sioux Falls Canaries have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Froom, the club announced Wednesday.

Froom signed with the Birds from South Dakota State University (SDSU) and will make his first professional start on the mound Wednesday night for Sioux Falls against the St. Paul Saints.

The 6-2 right-hander pitched for SDSU from 2014 until 2019. In 270.1 career innings pitched, Froom gave up 300 hits, 135 runs, struck out 176 batters and walked 117. His career ERA was 4.49.

Froom missed most of the 2017 season and all of the 2018 season with the Jackrabbits due to an injury. In 2019, Froom started 15 games over 77 innings pitched. He allowed 78 hits, 35 runs, struck out 50 and walked 45. His ERA for 2019 was 4.09.

Before his injury in 2017, Froom was announced as the Summit League pitcher of the week for February 20, 2017, and March 20, 2017.

In a corresponding move, the Canaries placed pitcher Kevin Simmons on the inactive list. Simmons is dealing with a shoulder injury.

