Lubking's Career-High 9 Strikeouts Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. - A career-high nine strikeouts from RailCats starter Trevor Lubking and two hits and two RBIs from Tom Walraven wasn't enough as Gary fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 4-3, in the middle game of the series on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The 'Cats have now lost five straight road games, nine of their last 11 contests and are a season-worst five games below .500

Trailing 2-1 entering the top of the eighth, Walraven gave Gary (12-17) their second of two leads with a two-run single to center off RedHawks reliever Brent Jones. Alex Crosby and Will Savage walked to begin the inning before Randy Santiesteban reached on a throwing error by Jones. Two hitters later, Walraven came through with his second of two hits.

However, Fargo-Moorhead (17-14) countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead for good. Devan Ahart singled off Jumpei Akanuma to begin the frame before Leo Pina reached on a fielder's choice. Gary manager Greg Tagert then went to his closer Sandy Lugo for the five-out save. Lugo hadn't allowed a run in a season-high 13.1 innings entering tonight, but T.J. Bennett, who was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before his fourth plate appearance, homered off the base of the batter's eye beyond the centered field wall on the third pitch he saw from Lugo.

Gary brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth after Crosby singled off RedHawks closer Geoff Broussard with two outs but pinch-hitter Ray Jones grounded out to Bennett at second base to end the game. Crosby gave Gary their first run and lead of the series with his first homer of the year to begin the third inning.

The RedHawks took their first lead with two runs in the fourth. Correlle Prime homered for the third consecutive game with an opposite-field homer to right to begin the fourth. Brian Olson then singled before Yhoxian Medina drew a one-out walk. Former RailCat Brennan Metzger followed Medina with a walk before Ahart made it a 2-1 game with a two-out RBI infield single.

Lugo (0-1) was charged his first Independent Professional Baseball (IPBF) loss after allowing one run on one hit in 0.2 innings pitched while Akanuma was charged with his second consecutive blown save after allowing a run over 0.1 innings. Lubking recorded a no-decision after allowing two runs over seven innings. The southpaw allowed four hits and four walks and struck out a career-high nine batters in his team-high eighth start.

Luke Wilkins (3-1) retired both batters he faced in the eighth for the win while Broussard (7) recorded his second save in as many nights with a scoreless top of the ninth. RedHawks starter Tyler Pike yielded just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision.

Gary continues their 10-game road trip in the series finale against Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. RailCats' right-hander Justin Sinibaldi (0-1, 3.45) makes his third start against RedHawks' right- hander Michael Tamburino (1-4, 4.40) in the series finale.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Friday, June 28th for a three-game homestand vs. the reigning American Association Champion Kansas City T-Bones. Friday's game is AmeriCAN Beer Fest, presented by Berey Bros., Indiana 105 Country Night, and another Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday.

