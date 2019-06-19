Dogs Surge Late to Top Goldeyes

June 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





WINNIPEG, MB, Canada - Tony Rosselli launched his eighth home run of the year, and Trey Vavra and Kelly Dugan enjoyed multi-hit games to back up five solid innings of work by starter Austin Wright en route to an 8-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

Austin Wright (W, 1-4) gave up no earned runs to go with five strikeouts in the outing, and the bullpen held down the fort over the final four frames to secure the win.

New acquisition Wes Torrez, who made three appearances with the Dogs last year, pitched two solid innings of relief in his season debut.

In the fourth inning, Kelly Dugan broke the scoreless tie with a triple to score Vavra, and Jordan Dean notched one of his two RBIs on the day with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Dogs.

In the bottom half of the frame, the Goldeyes responded by way of a Wes Darvill double to score Reggie Abercrombie, cutting the lead in half.

Goldeyes starter Parker French (L, 1-2) went seven strong innings for his team but surrendered a two-run shot to Rosselli in the last inning he worked, making it 4-2 in favor of the Dogs.

Winnipeg would respond again in the next half-inning, this time on a groundout off the bat of Kyle Martin to score James Harris.

In the eighth inning, the middle of the Dogs order exploded for four runs, putting the game almost completely out of reach for the Goldeyes. Dugan scored David Olmedo-Barrera with a single, and Dean followed him up with a bases-loaded walk that made it 6-2 Dogs. Keon Barnum grounded into a double play in the next at-bat, pushing across one more run, before Victor Roache drove in Dugan with a double, putting the Dogs ahead 8-2.

In the ninth inning, Winnipeg scratched across a lone run via an Alex Perez sacrifice fly off Carlos Zambrano, but the score would stand 8-3 in favor of Chicago.

D.J. Snelten (3-0) will start the series finale for Chicago on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:00 PM.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.