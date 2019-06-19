Dogs Pull Away Late against Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-12) lost 8-3 to the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

With the Dogs (17-11) leading 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Tony Rosselli hit a two-out, two-run home run. Chicago then scored four runs in the top of the eighth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Kelly Dugan singled home David Olmedo-Barrera. Jordan Dean followed with a bases loaded walk, and the Dogs made it 7-2 on a Keon Barnum groundball double play. Victor Roache capped the inning with a two-out, RBI double.

The Goldeyes rallied against former Major Leaguer Carlos Zambrano in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out on singles from Wes Darvill, James Harris, and Kevin Garcia. Alex Perez drove in Darvill with a sacrifice fly to left field before Zambrano recorded the game's final out.

Austin Wright (1-4) started for the Dogs and picked up the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits in five-plus innings. Wright walked one and struck out five.

Parker French (2-1) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits in seven innings. French walked two, struck out one, and threw just 89 pitches. French retired 11 straight batters from the fourth inning into the seventh.

Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Dugan tripled home Trey Vavra. Dean hit a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Dugan.

Winnipeg answered back in the bottom half. With two outs and no one on base, Reggie Abercrombie reached on an error by Vavra at third. Abercrombie then stole second base. It was Abercrombie's 169th stolen base in the American Association, which ties him for third in league history with Zach Penprase. Darvill doubled down the left field line on a full count to score Abercrombie.

Willy Garcia reached on an infield single in the bottom of the sixth, and has hit safely in nine straight games.

