American Association Game Recap

June 19, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Sioux City 7, Kansas City 6 (Game 1/7 innings) - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers (16-16) gave up six runs in the first inning but came all the way back to claim a 7-6 win in the first game of their double header with the Kansas City T-Bones.

The Explorers didn't take the lead back until the final frame when LF Sebastian Zawada hit a two-RBI double. Zawada was one of four Explorers to finish the game with two hits as he was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. C Dylan Kelly also had a pair of hits and three RBIs.

For the T-Bones, C Christian Correa hit a three-run home run and SS Shawn O'Malley added a pair of hits.

