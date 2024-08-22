RailCats Power Past DockHounds, Win 7-6

(Oconomowoc, WI) The first leg of the roadtrip was coming to an end for the RailCats after playing four-straight days in Wisconsin. Gary SouthShore's losing streak was being stretched to 10 in a row, and sat at 28-61 on the season.

The RailCats struck first in the second inning, Miguel Sierra singled and Carlos Rincon would smack a double down the line and the table was set. Matt Mullenbach would throw a pitch that got away from the catcher Luke Napleton, scoring in the first run. LG Castillo would hit a high chopper over the infield for the second run.

An inning later, Blake Tiberi committed a costly error, keeping the inning alive for the RailCats to score some insurance runs. On a 3-1 count, Carlos Rincon homered for the second day in a row ow to make it a 5-0 lead for Gary.

Lake Country found their way on the board in the bottom of the third inning. After two outs to open the inning, Chavez Young doubled and Demetrius Sims drove him in with an RBI single. Sims would score himself after stealing second base, and Ryan Hernandez smacked a single into left. Tai Tiedemann would leave the bases loaded, but it was a 5-2 game.

Jose Contreras on the first pitch of the fourth belted his 10th home run on a hanging breaking ball. Cooper Edwards would walk after the home run, and Anthony Abbatine and Gio Diaz hit some flyballs to bring in Edwards for the second run of the inning.

The DockHounds would come up with another big inning of their own, with one out, and two men on, Sims smacked the third home run of the game, and it was a two-run game through four. Both starters would bow out of the fifth to bring in the bullpens for both clubs.

The rookie, Jaykob Acosta would make his second professional appearance in the 7th inning with a walk, a single, and another walk. Lake Country loaded the bases with one out and had the tying-run at second base. Acosta was able to retire Napleton on strikes, and Manager Lamarr Rogers would bring in Josh Smith to get the final out of Blake Tiberi to keep them loaded.

Josh Smith would pitch again in the bottom of the eighth, and with two outs, Ryan Hernandez hit his 29th home run of the year that just got over the wall. It was a one-run game.

Nate Alexander would come on and lock down the ninth inning with two strikeouts and a flyball into center was handled by Anthony Abbatine for the final out and snapped the 10-game losing streak. Final score from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, 7-6 RailCats.

Tai Tiedemann was giving the win after going five innings with five earned runs, four walks, and struck out six. The RailCats record goes to 29-61 and will begin a new series tomorrow against the Milwaukee Milkmen with the first pitch being set at 6:35. Chris Erwin is scheduled to start at Franklin Field.

