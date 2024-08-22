Canaries Split with Lincoln, Remain Atop Division Standings

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries split a pair of games against Lincoln on Thursday, closing an abbreviated homestand atop the West Division.

Lincoln opened the day with a 3-2 victory in a game that began Sunday at Haymarket Park before it was suspended due to rain.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and led 1-0 before Hunter Clanin tied the game in the sixth with a double. Lincoln, though, quickly responded by scoring twice in the bottom half.

Jordan Barth smacked an RBI double in the seventh frame to bring Sioux Falls within a run but the Saltdog bullpen pitched a shutout the rest of the way. Clanin and Ernny Ordonez each finished with two hits.

The Canaries became the first West Division team to hit the 50-win mark with a 3-2 victory in the nightcap.

Lincoln struck first with a sacrifice groundout in the top of the third but Ordonez tied the game in the bottom half with a double. Trevor Achenbach put the Birds in front with a sacrifice fly and the 2-1 lead held until the Saltdogs evened the score in the sixth frame with a sacrifice fly.

Jabari Henry doubled to begin the home half and Clanin followed with an RBI double to put Sioux Falls in front for good. Charlie Hasty threw a scoreless frame to earn his 17th save.

Barth led the offense with three hits as the Canaries improve to 50-39 overall. The Birds now head to Fargo-Moorhead for a three-game series that begins Friday at 7:02pm.

