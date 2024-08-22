'Hounds Win, Extend Lead to 4 Games

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - For the second time this season, the Lake Country DockHounds have won six straight games and have taken a four-game series from the Gary SouthShore RailCats, doing so with a 15-5 win Wednesday night in front of 2,005 fans.

Kelvan Pilot received his fourth win in his third quality start with the DockHounds by going six innings. He also struck out a personal-high nine in his 37th American Association appearance.

Ryan Hernandez has been arguably the best hitter all season in the league, leading it in home runs and boasting 83 RBI to lead as well until last night while he missed his ninth consecutive game. Hernandez returned Wednesday night and made his presence felt immediately with three hits and 5 RBI, including his 28th home run of the season to pull the DockHounds away from the RailCats.

Only in front by one at 4-3, Lake Country scored six unanswered runs to lead by seven before scoring five in the bottom of the last. Twice they were tested by Gary SouthShore, with the DockHounds prevailing in each of the last two nights.

Ray Zuberer III reached all trips to the plate and finished a triple shy of the cycle after belting his seventh home run of the season. He scored three times to lead the DockHounds as well.

Blake Tiberi and Luke Napleton picked up 3 RBI each, with Napleton smashing his first professional home run in the fifth inning.

Lake Country has never won seven consecutive games nor swept a four-game series. Matt Mullenbach will make his second start with hopes to change that and lift Lake Country even further from the Milwaukee Milkmen for the final playoff spot in the east division.

