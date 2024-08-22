'Dogs Split Games vs Canaries to Finish Season Series

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Saltdogs (33-57) continued game three from Sunday to start the evening, while Sioux Falls (50-39) took game two to sweep the mid-week series.

GAME ONE

OF Zane Zurbrugg reached three times including two hits and two RBIs which ended up being the difference.

OF Matt Pita also reached three times with a single, walk, and fielder's choice, all of them coming on Thursday night.

RHP Zach Keenan threw 4.0 scoreless innings on Sunday before the game was suspended due to rain surrendering just three hits, one walk, and striking out four.

Lincoln and Sioux Falls resumed Sunday's game at the bottom of the fourth inning on Thursday evening, and the Canaries tied the game at the top of the sixth on an RBI double.

Lincoln would come back and get two runs thanks to Zurburgg's two-run double and that would be the difference. RHPs Pablo Arevalo and Dan Kubiuk each threw 1-2-3 innings and shut the door on a 3-2 Lincoln win.

GAME TWO

C Dalton Reeves posted a multi-hit performance with a pair of singles, his second multi-hit performance of his professional career.

INF Luke Roskam drove in his 26th RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly that tied the game in the sixth inning.

LHP Abdallah Aris threw 5.1 innings surrendering nine hits, three earned runs, no walks, and struck out six in his 18th start of the season.

The Saltdogs opened the score with an INF Alex Baeza RBI ground out that scored INF Dakota Conners who led off the inning with a single.

Sioux Falls struck back right away with two in the bottom of the third on an RBI double and a sacrifice fly.

Lincoln would get back on the scoreboard with Roskam's sacrifice fly that tied the game at two apiece. However, the Birds would take the lead right back with an RBI double and kept it to the end winning game three of the mid-week 3-2.

The Saltdogs open up a three-game set with the Sioux City Explorers Friday night at 7:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

