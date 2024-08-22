Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to Host 2025 American Association All-Star Game

FARGO - In collaboration with the American Association of Professional Baseball, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced Thursday that the organization has been awarded the 2025 American Association All-Star Game.

The 2022 Miles Wolff Cup champions and inaugural Baseball Champions League Americas winners will host the best and brightest from around the American Association at Newman Outdoor Field for a series of All-Star festivities Monday, July 21, and Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

"The American Association is thrilled to announce that the 2025 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks," said AAPB Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the passion and dedication of the RedHawks' incredible fanbase and the vibrant community that supports them. We can't wait to bring the excitement of the American Association All-Star festivities to Fargo-Moorhead and celebrate the best of our league at Newman Outdoor Field."

Included in the schedule of events will be the AAPB Skills Competition and Home Run Derby on Monday night, followed by the Hall of Fame/All-Star Luncheon on Tuesday afternoon and the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday evening.

Next year's celebration will mark the third time hosting an All-Star Game for Fargo-Moorhead - the RedHawks previously hosted the 1999 and 2007 Northern League events - and first since joining the American Association for the 2011 season.

"We are extremely excited to be awarded the 2025 All-Star Game," said RedHawks President/CEO Brad Thom. "It's an honor and thrill to bring an All-Star Game back to Fargo-Moorhead after an 18-year wait. We look forward to welcoming fans, players, coaches, staff and administrators from across the American Association to the Red River Valley and showing off the experiences our area offers on and off the field."

Ticket information and a complete schedule of events will follow via the RedHawks and American Association at a later date.

The event's logo features an homage to the historic Fargo Theatre marquee that has stood tall over downtown Fargo for nearly a century. The nonprofit theatre is a hub for art and culture in the area and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

