Boyd Tames Cougars in Bounce Back Win

August 22, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release







Cleburne, TX - It was the Luke Boyd show at La Moderna Field as the right-hander pitched a gem for the Railroaders allowing no runs off just three hits as Cleburne shut out Kane County 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Boyd picked up his seventh win of the season with a 6.1 inning start striking out seven Cougars in his longest and best outing.

Game two also featured the return of RHP Joe Corbett who pitched like he never left, punching out two of the three batters he faced in his first appearance since June 8th.

The Cougars offense came out hot in game one with four runs in the first inning but it was the Railroaders who took the early lead in game two. Three straight hits to lead off the first put Cleburne up 2-0 and extended the lead to four in the third when CF Jesus Lujano earned his second RBI with a single and 1B Carter Aldrete hit a sacrifice fly to bring in LF Hill Alexander.

The game remained 4-0 through seven innings where Kane County only managed to earn four hits. 3B Bret Boswell put the nail in the coffin in the eighth with a three-run shot to left field for his 12th home run of the year.

With the series now tied at one, expect one of the best pitching duels in the American Association as RHP Johnathon Tripp takes on LHP Greg Mahle on Thursday night starting at 7:06 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.