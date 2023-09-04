RailCats End 2023 on a High Note, Defeat Milkmen

Franklin, WI - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (41-58) broke out the bats to end the year in style, notching a season-high 20 hits to take down the Milwaukee Milkmen (56-44) 11-8 at Franklin Field.

The RailCats got the scoring started right away, posting two runs in the blink of an eye in the top of the first. Will Decker legged out an infield single and promptly stole second base. The next batter, Gio Díaz, laced an opposite-field base hit, scoring him to draw first blood. Jackson Valera followed up by doubling down the line in left field, chasing Díaz home to cap off the early rally.

One inning later, the Gary SouthShore offense came through in a big way yet again, posting a crooked number. Jose Contreras led off by singling and stealing a base, setting up Thomas Greely to drive him home on a base hit. Decker then singled and Díaz walked to load the bases for Francisco Del Valle. He responded by smacking a two-run double, and Valera added a two-run knock of his own, racing the RailCats ahead by seven.

Though Milwaukee answered back by tallying two runs in the bottom of the second, the RailCats canceled it out in the middle frames. Del Valle tacked on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Miguel Sierra cashed in a Contreras leadoff double one inning later, restoring the Gary SouthShore lead to seven runs at 9-2.

Starting pitcher Harrison Francis backed up the offense through the first five innings, allowing just three runs on six hits in his final start of the year. Additionally, he struck out six Milkmen and stranded six base runners en route to his fifth win of the year.

Immediately following his departure, Quincy Jones took over on the mound and continued to hold Milwaukee in check. He tossed two scoreless frames, fanning two batters and successfully picking off a runner at second base. Daniel Vitriago succeeded him in the eighth, working around a two-out double to strike out the side.

Heading into the last two innings, the RailCats offense continued to hum. A Díaz run-scoring groundout pushed Gary SouthShore into double digits in the run column in the eighth, and Greely added a sacrifice fly in the ninth, providing an eight-run cushion with just three outs to lock down the win.

However, the Milkmen refused to go down without a fight. They batted around in the final frame, plating five runs and sending the tying run to the plate.

As the game hung in the balance, Jared Price stepped up and halted the late Milkmen surge. The right-hander coaxed a weak pop-up to finish the job, closing out the season in victorious fashion.

The RailCats return to The Steel Yard for their 13th season in the American Association as well as their 22nd season of play/23rd year in 2024.

