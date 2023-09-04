'Dogs Take Three of Four in Final Series of 2023

GENEVA, Illinois - RF Connor Panas hit his career-best 22nd homer and the 'Dogs beat the Kane County Cougars 4-3 in the season finale at Northwestern Medicine Field on Monday afternoon.

Panas gave the 'Dogs the lead for good with a two-run homer in the 1st and Lincoln (48-52) took three of four in the final series of the year.

Panas's homer made it 2-0 before the Cougars (49-51) got a run back on a run-scoring fielder's choice from DH Todd Lott in the bottom of the 1st.

1B Luke Roskam hit a solo homer with one out in the 2nd before the 'Dogs extended their lead on a two-out RBI single from C Luis Roman in the 5th inning.

Kane County got within a pair at 4-2 with an RBI fielder's choice from LF Cornelius Randolph in the 5th inning, but RHP Zach Keenan earned the win by allowing two runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts across five innings.

LHP Tanner Brown made his first appearance since Aug. 24 and first in relief this year, allowing one run across 2 and 2/3 innings with two hits, one walk and three strikeouts. RHP Devin Conn inherited two runners from Brown with two outs in the 8th and gave up an RBI single to 3B Olivier Basabe that made it 4-3, but Conn struck out 1B Harrison Smith to strand two and end the inning.

RHP Wyatt Sparks went 1-2-3 with two strikeouts in the 9th and earned three saves over five appearances with Lincoln at the end of the year.

The 'Dogs finished the year 48-52 with a series win in Kane County and wins in five of the final seven games this year. Lincoln ended the year in fifth place in the American Association West Division.

The Saltdogs will return in 2024! Stay tuned to saltdogs.com and follow us on social media @saltdogsball to get news and informational regarding next year.

