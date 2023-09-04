Goldeyes Conclude Season with Win over Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (43-57) won their final game of the 2023 season Monday afternoon, defeating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 7-2 at Newman Outdoor Field.

After the first five innings were scoreless, the Goldeyes finally broke through in the top of the sixth when second baseman Keith Torres brought in centre fielder Javeyan Williams with a single to left field.

Winnipeg increased their lead with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. First left fielder Miles Simington's single to centre field drove in shortstop Andy Armstrong. Then designated hitter Max Murphy came home on Williams' bloop single to left field to make it 3-0 Goldeyes.

Fargo-Moorhead (51-49) cut Winnipeg's lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the same inning. Designated hitter John Silviano scored on first baseman Scott Schreiber's fielder's choice before left fielder Evan Alexander plated centre fielder Dillon Thomas with a single to left.

The Goldeyes erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Armstrong scored right fielder Najee Gaskins with a single up the middle to extend Winnipeg's lead to 4-2. Then Simington drove in a pair with a double to left-centre field that brought in third baseman Dayson Croes and Armstrong. Finally, Murphy crossed the plate on Williams' ground out to shortstop to make it Goldeyes 7 RedHawks 2.

Winnipeg starter Luis Ramirez (W, 8-7) allowed just three hits in six shutout innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Tyler Jandron, Samuel Adames, and Chas Cywin each pitched an inning in relief for the Goldeyes.

Fargo-Moorhead's Trey Cumbie (L, 2-9) started and gave up one run on six hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts and issuing a pair of bases on balls.

Croes, Armstrong, and Simington all had three hits for Winnipeg, with Simington also driving in three. The rookie Croes finished the season with a .351 batting average which was good for third in the American Association.

