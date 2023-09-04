Birds Cap Regular Season with Win at Cleburne

September 4, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Canaries scored five runs in the sixth inning on Monday en route to a 10-6 victory over Cleburne to close the regular season.

The Railroaders opened the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the second inning but the Birds struck for three runs in the top of the third. Aaron Whitefield drove in two with a double then stole third base and scored on a Jabari Henry sacrifice fly. Cleburne responded with a run in the bottom half before a Jordan Barth RBI single in the fourth put Sioux Falls back up by two.

The Railroaders rallied for a pair of runs to tie the game in the fifth inning before the Birds sent ten batters to the plate in the sixth. Wyatt Ulrich, Ozzie Martinez and Hunter Clanin each produced RBI singles and Trevor Achenbach drove in two more with a double.

The Railroaders scored in the bottom of the frame to get within 9-5 before Mike Hart smacked a solo homerun in the top of the eighth. Cleburne got a run back in the home half but could cut no further into the deficit.

Hart finished with three hits while Ulrich, Whitefield and Barth each added two. The Canaries finish the regular season 52-48, the team's most victories in a single season since 2010.

The Birds return home to open the postseason Wednesday night against Kansas City. The first of the best-of-three Divisional Semifinal series begins at 6:35pm.38D--

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.