With Loss, Cleburne Win, Hounds out of Playoffs

Kansas City, Kan. - Nine unanswered runs cost the Lake Country DockHounds Sunday in the 11-4 loss to the Kansas Monarchs that ultimately was the final straw in Lake Country's playoff hopes.

Game three of four got off to a great start for the DockHounds with two first inning home runs, a solo shot by Thomas Jones and a two-run bomb by Marcus Chiu, his 18th to set the DockHounds home run record.

Franklyn Kilome inherited the lead and it was gone before the end of the inning. When he departed after five innings, Lake Country trailed by six.

Like it has over the last two and a half weeks, hitting with runners in scoring position doomed the DockHounds. In six chances, Lake Country notched zero hits. Since getting the record to 43-40, the DockHounds are 2-13 in its last 15 games.

Through 17 games, Lake Country owned the American Association's worst record, but maintained playoff eligibility for 99 of the 100 games.

For the final time in 2023, the DockHounds will take the field Monday at 1:00 CT looking for win 46 after 34 in year one.

