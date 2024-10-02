Wisconsin Brewing Company Park Hosts Inaugural Badger Fall Classic

Oconomowoc, WI - For the first time, Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc will host the Badger Fall Classic, featuring the Wisconsin Badgers Women's softball team. On October 12, Badgers softball will face off against three regional rivals in a full day of competition, starting at 10am. Fans can enjoy four exciting games for just $10.

The Badger Fall Classic gives area softball fans a chance to see some of the region's top college teams in action in their own backyard. The Badgers, along with University of Illinois-Chicago, Loyola University-Chicago and UW-Green Bay, will square off in a day full of exciting action.

"We're thrilled to host the inaugural Badger Fall Classic and bring world-class softball to the area," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. "For $10, fans get the opportunity to enjoy a full day of entertainment and watch some of the Midwest's premier softball programs compete. The event provides youth players, Badgers fans, and softball enthusiast an opportunity to watch some extremely talented softball players up close."

Gates open at 9am, with the first game between the University of Illinois-Chicago and UW-Green Bay starting at 10am. Concessions will be open throughout the day.

