Game 1 Goes to the Cougars

September 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - The first ever Lake Country DockHounds postseason game did not go as the team hoped, never leading in 6-1 loss to the Kane County Cougars at home.

Brett Conine struck out seven, matching his season high, but an error and two home runs spoiled a night in which he had good stuff.

Lake Country made three errors on the night, but the final two did not cost the bullpen any runs, which struck out seven as well in four scoreless innings.

Josh Altmann traded places with Curtis Terry for the DockHounds' lone run in the fourth inning with no outs. He was left at third base to keep Kane County's lead at two, which they extended with a two-out, two-strike, three-run home run by Josh Allen in the next half.

The DockHounds stranded a runner in scoring position in the third inning as well before leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Kane County never let a runner get to second following that.

Game two of the East Division Series will be played Friday evening at Northwestern Medicine Field after the day off on Thursday. The Lake Country DockHounds must win and force a winner-take-all Saturday contest. Bryan Bonnell, Lake Country's leader of the pitching staff, will get the ball Friday.

