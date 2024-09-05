RedHawks Take Game 1 of West Division Series

SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Fargo-Moorhead scored a run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning Thursday to take a 2-1 win over the Sioux City Explorers in Game 1 of the West Division Series.

Orlando Rodriguez, Davis Feldman, Parker Harm and Alex DuBord combined to allow only three Sioux City hits - including none over the final 4.2 innings.

Alec Olund was the only player in the game for either with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk.

After John Nogowski hit a solo home run in the first inning to give Sioux City the early lead, the RedHawks answered with a Juan Fernandez sacrifice fly in the fifth to tie things up.

In the eighth, Ismael Alcantara stole second and forced a throwing error to advance to third. He came in to score on a two-out, two-strike wild pitch from Explorers pitcher Zach Willeman to take a 2-1 lead.

Alex DuBord came on in the ninth and struck out three batters to earn the save.

The RedHawks will return to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday for Game 2 of the best-of-three series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

