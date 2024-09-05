Canaries Take Game One in Sioux Falls

September 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Dayson Croes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Sioux Falls Canaries) Winnipeg Goldeyes' Dayson Croes at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Sioux Falls Canaries)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries (1-0) shut out the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-0 in the first game of their American Association West Division Series Wednesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Winnipeg (0-1) starter Joey Matulovich got into trouble early as the Canaries' first four batters of the ballgame reached base safely. Left fielder Josh Rehwaldt drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in centre fielder Drew Mount to open the scoring. Two batters later, first baseman Mike Hart lifted a sacrifice fly to centre field that brought in third baseman Ernny Ordoñez to make it 2-0.

The Goldeyes' first two hitters of the third inning singled, and they loaded the bases with two-out, but Sioux Falls starter Tanner Brown got right fielder Max Murphy swinging to end the threat.

The Canaries added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Mount was hit by a pitch with the bags full. Hart came in to make the score 3-0.

In the fifth inning, Hart singled to right-centre field to drive in designated hitter Jabari Henry, increasing Sioux Falls' lead to four. Later in the inning, Hart made the score 5-0 when he came in on catcher Scott Combs' bloop single to left-centre.

Winnipeg once again loaded the bases with two out in the top of the eighth, but Canaries reliever Brady Stover struck out centre fielder Miles Simington to retire the side.

Brown (W, 1-0) exited after the seventh inning, giving up just two hits and striking out nine. Stover and closer Charlie Hasty each worked an inning.

Matulovich (L, 0-1) lasted just four innings and allowed three runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked two. Ryder Yakel, Thomas Ponticelli, and Tasker Strobel came out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

Game Two of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (8-7, 4.00 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, while southpaw Ty Culbreth (12-2, 2.94 ERA) is expected to start for the Canaries.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

There will be post-game fireworks presented by Manitoba Blue Cross. Tickets are on sale now at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office, or by visiting Goldeyes.com/Tickets.

If necessary, the Goldeyes will host game three Saturday, September 7 at 6:00 p.m.

-Goldeyes-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.