Louie Fest 2024 Presented by UW Credit Union

September 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - September 8, 2024 - Louie Fest 2024 presented by UW Credit Union, the highly anticipated annual event, is set to run from September 20-22, 2024, at WBC Park in Oconomowoc. This year's festival promises a weekend of fun and excitement for all ages, with free admission for everyone.

Louie Fest, presented by UW Credit Union will feature a vibrant array of attractions, including exhilarating carnival rides, an impressive lineup of live music performances, and a diverse selection of food vendors. Attendees can indulge in a variety of delicious food options, from classic fair favorites to gourmet treats. For those seeking refreshing beverages, the festival will offer a range of beer vendors, ensuring there's something for everyone.

"We're thrilled to bring Louie Fest to the community," said Bryan Giese, Marketing Director for the Lake Country DockHounds and WBC Park. "This event is all about celebrating togetherness and community spirit, and we're excited to offer a weekend packed with entertainment, delicious food, and great music-all at no cost to our guests."

The festival will be held at WBC Park, located at 1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N., Oconomowoc, WI. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family to enjoy a weekend filled with memorable experiences.

For more information about Louie Fest, including the schedule of events and performer lineups, please visit DockHounds.com/Louie-Fest-2024 or contact Bryan Giese at Bryan@LakeCountry-Live.com.

American Association Stories from September 8, 2024

