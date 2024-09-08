Division Championship Series Match-Ups Are Set
September 8, 2024 - American Association (AA) News Release
Four teams move on to the Division Championship Series. The Kane County Cougars and Chicago Dogs will go head-to-head in the East in a best-of-3-series. Meanwhile, in the West the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Winnipeg Goldeyes will take the Red River Rivalry to new heights... this time in the Division Championship Series.
Game times and schedule are below:
East Division Championship Series (Best of 3)
Monday Sept. 9 Kane County @ Chicago 6:30 p.m. CT
Wednesday Sept. 11 Chicago @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT
Thursday Sept. 12 Chicago @ Kane County 6:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)
West Division Championship Series (Best of 3)
Monday Sept. 9 Winnipeg @ Fargo-Moorhead 6:30 p.m. CT
Wednesday Sept. 11 Fargo-Moorhead @ Winnipeg 6:30 p.m. CT
Thursday Sept. 12 Fargo-Moorhead @ Winnipeg 6:30 p.m. CT (if necessary)
