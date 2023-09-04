Milkmen Fall in Final Game of Regular Season, Begin Playoffs Wednesday

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen played their final game of the regular season against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. Milwaukee lost 11-8 but the Milkmen had already clinched the number one overall seed in the East Division.

TKyle Mora started on the mound for Milwaukee and went just four innings. He collected two strikeouts and gave up eight runs on 11 hits in his tune-up for the postseason.

Reggie Pruitt Jr. led the way for the Milkmen with three base hits and two RBIs that came off of a homer in the second inning. He was tied by Miguel Gomez who also smashed a two run bomb, that came in the ninth inning.

Milwaukee trailed 11-3 heading into the ninth but was able to put together five hits and score five runs to give the guys a good momentum into the postseason.

The Milkmen will now have a day off before playing their first game against the Kane County Cougars Wednesday

"It all starts with pitching," Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of game one. "Ryan Zimmerman will have the ball so we'll go as he does."

Game one will be at Franklin Field and will start at 6:35 p.m. It's a three game series so Milwaukee will only need to win two to advance to the East Division Finals. Game two will be in Kane County on Friday with game three played on Saturday if necessary. We hope to see you soon!

