Lincoln Holds off Cougars in Regular Season Finale

GENEVA, Ill. - In the final game of the regular season, the Kane County Cougars rally fell short as the Lincoln Saltdogs claimed a 4-3 victory on Monday afternoon. Although Kane County closed the regular season with a loss, the Cougars have already clinched a spot in the American Association Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs that begin on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Saltdogs struck early against Cougars' starter Nick Belzer (1-4). In the top of the first, Drew Devine led off the ballgame by reaching on an error. One batter later, Connor Panas smashed a two-run homer to put Lincoln ahead 2-0.

After Lincoln got on the board first, the Cougars quickly responded. In the bottom of the first, Michael Woodworth led off with a single before stealing second. Two batters later, Cornelius Randolph singled through the middle to put runners at the corners. Todd Lott then drove in Woodworth with a fielder's choice to make it 2-1.

Lincoln used the long ball to strike once again in the top of the second. With one out, Luke Roskam belted an opposite field solo shot to stretch the Saltdogs lead to 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Lincoln added another run to its lead. Zane Zurbrugg led off the frame with a walk. Later in the inning, former Cougar Luis Roman knocked home Zurbrugg with an RBI single to make it 4-1 Saltdogs.

The Cougars cut into the Lincoln lead in the bottom of the fifth. To start off the frame, John Cristino was hit by a pitch and Woodworth poked another single to put two men aboard. Galli Cribbs Jr. and Randolph then grounded into back-to-back fielder's choice to score Woodworth and make it 4-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cougars inched one run closer. With one out, Lott smacked a double off the wall. Later in the inning, Olivier Basabe pelted a line drive single to score Lott and pull the Cougars with a run. However, that would be it for the Cougar offense as Wyatt Sparks worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn the save.

Zach Keenan (4-6) earned the win for Lincoln, allowing two runs on five hits across five innings of work. In relief of Belzer, the Cougar bullpen tossed four scoreless innings with one frame each from Ryan Richardson, AJ Jones, Tasker Strobel, and CJ Carter.

The American Association Playoffs begin on Wednesday, September 6th. Dates and times for Kane County Cougars postseason games will be announced later this evening. The Cougars are guaranteed to host at least one postseason game this week, for tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

