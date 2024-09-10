The Dockhausbrewery and Restaurant Reopens October 2nd

September 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







The DockHaus Brewery and Restaurant at WBC Park featuring Lake Louie Brewing is open every Wednesday beginning at 5pm, and every other Friday for Italian Fish Fry throughout the DockHounds off-season.

We offer food and beverages like no one else around. It's a Brewery. It's a friendly place to eat. It's your opportunity to be at the stadium during the offseason.

We challenge you to find better food served at any ballpark in the country!

UPCOMING SPECIAL EVENT EVENINGS

WEDNESDAY NIGHT FUN

October 2: Trivia Night With Skipper Dave

October 9: Purse Bingo Night

October 16: Trivia Night With Skipper Dave

October 23: Sendik's Cheese Curd and Wine Bar

October 30: Cribbage Tournament

OTHER DOCKHAUS EVENTS

Additional details coming soon for the following:

October 10: Women In Sports Forum 2pm-5pm

October 25 & 26: Rebel Grace

1011 Blue Ribbon Circle N.

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 53066

American Association Stories from September 10, 2024

