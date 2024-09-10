RedHawks Drop Game 1 of WDCS to Winnipeg

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks catcher Juan Fernandez

FARGO - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored 10 straight runs on Monday night to take a 10-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Championship series at Newman Outdoor Field.

After the RedHawks scored a run in the first, Winnipeg scored in each of the next four innings to take an 8-1 lead. Runs in the seventh and ninth tacked on insurance for the Goldeyes.

Alec Olund had two hits and Drew Ward had an RBI for Fargo-Moorhead.

The RedHawks will travel to Winnipeg for a must-win Game 2 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.

