RedHawks Drop Game 1 of WDCS to Winnipeg
September 10, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Winnipeg Goldeyes scored 10 straight runs on Monday night to take a 10-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Game 1 of the best-of-three West Division Championship series at Newman Outdoor Field.
After the RedHawks scored a run in the first, Winnipeg scored in each of the next four innings to take an 8-1 lead. Runs in the seventh and ninth tacked on insurance for the Goldeyes.
Alec Olund had two hits and Drew Ward had an RBI for Fargo-Moorhead.
The RedHawks will travel to Winnipeg for a must-win Game 2 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
