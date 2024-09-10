Watkins Chosen as Manager of the Year

WINNIPEG, MB - First-year Winnipeg Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins was named American Association Manager the Year Tuesday after piloting the club to a 56-43 record and first place in the West Division.

The Goldeyes, who finished in last place in 2023, secured the 21st playoff appearance in franchise history under Watkins, and ended the season with a winning record for the 25th time in 31 seasons.

"Logan is a very special and unique manager and is definitely deserving of this honour," said Goldeyes President Sam Katz. "Being as young as he is, he can relate to the players and has their respect since he played in both the Major Leagues and the American Association. He is a very decisive individual who does not procrastinate when it comes time to make a difficult choice. Every decision he makes on and off the field is to give the Goldeyes the best chance to win, and his players know and respect that"

Watkins, a former Chicago Cubs infielder was introduced as the fifth field manager in club history November 1, 2023 after spending the previous two-plus seasons in the same role with the Cleburne Railroaders, where he qualified for the post-season three times. Originally hired as the Railroaders' hitting coach in 2021, the 35-year-old assumed the title of interim manager in June of that year.

Chosen as the Cubs' minor league player of the year in 2012, the native of Wichita, Kansas made his Major League debut August 4, 2013 at Wrigley Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Watkins went on to appear in 58 games at the big-league level, recording 24 hits - including one home run - and six runs batted in.

Drafted out of Goddard High School (Goddard, Kansas) by the Cubs in 2008, Watkins played 11 professional seasons, during which he notched 1,034 hits en route to a .276 career batting average.

As a member of the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts in 2018, Watkins was selected as an American Association Post-Season All-Star, hitting .338 with a league-high 11 triples.

"Logan put in so many hours over the winter in order to assemble the team and coaching staff we have this season," said General Manager Andrew Collier. "I am thrilled that he has won this award."

The Goldeyes currently hold a 1-0 lead over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the West Division Championship Series, which continues at Blue Cross Park Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Right-hander Zac Reininger (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Goldeyes, with Colten Davis (0-1, 1.42 ERA) expected to start for Fargo-Moorhead.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all post-season games will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tickets are on sale now at Goldeyes.com/Tickets and the Goldeyes Ticket Office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If necessary, game three would also take place in Winnipeg Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

