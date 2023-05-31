RailCats Drop Heartbreaker to Milkmen

May 31, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Gary, IN - Despite fighting tooth and nail with the Milwaukee Milkmen (8-9), the Gary SouthShore RailCats (10-8) suffered a close 3-2 defeat on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee scored the game's first two runs right away in the first inning. Drew Ward and Miguel Gomez supplied back-to-back RBI hits to plate a pair, providing the Milkmen an early edge.

Despite the early damage, RailCats starting pitcher Harrison Francis bounced back, retiring the next eight in a row and 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. The 2022 American Association All-Star struck out five and has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season.

Nevertheless, Milwaukee's lone hit proved to be impactful. A Justin Williams solo home run provided another tally, equipping the Milkmen with a 3-0 lead.

Trailing by three in the fourth, Jesus Marriaga stepped up to help Gary SouthShore strike for its first run of the game. He stroked a two-out RBI double that nearly cleared the left field wall and lowered Milwaukee's lead to two runs at 3-1. The hit moves the center fielder into a tie for second place in the league with seven doubles.

Ben Miller took over on the mound for Francis in the fifth and proceeded to strike out the side in order. It was the first of three scoreless frames for the lefty, as he finished by fanning six in a one-hit outing.

Following his departure, the 'Cats bullpen continued its stout display. Jared Price and DJ Wilkinson each completed scoreless and hitless innings to ensure that Milwaukee remained without a run from the fourth inning onward.

Down by the same 3-1 score in the eighth, Victor Nova connected on a two-out, two-strike RBI single to draw the RailCats to within one run and place the tying run on base.

However, the RailCats could not advance the tying run any further. The Milkmen proceeded to escape the eighth-inning jam, and after allowing Gary SouthShore to once again plant the tying run aboard, this time through a Dorssys Paulino walk, the Milkmen induced a game-ending double play to escape with the victory.

The RailCats return to The Steel Yard for Thursday's finale against the Milkmen at 6:45 p.m. as they aim for a series split. All the action can be found via stream at aabaseball.tv or over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.