Dogs Slip Past Goldeyes in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, IL - For the second straight game, Chicago (13-4) third baseman Cody Bohanek delivered the game-deciding hit as the Dogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-9) 3-2 at Impact Field on Wednesday afternoon. The game lasted a season-quick 1:58. Last night, it was a three-run eighth inning double for Bohanek, and on Wednesday afternoon, it was a two-out sixth inning single. Through the first two games he has four hits and five RBI's.

Chicago struck for a run in the first inning on an RBI groundout by catcher Ryan Lidge. Winnipeg in the third inning tied game. Center fielder Tra Holmes hit a one-out single. The hit snapped a 1-28 slump (.036) for him. He was later at second after a steal, and that set up an opportunity for third baseman Dayson Croes who ripped an RBI single to right. That was his second hit. He led off the contest with a single which extended his hitting streak to 14.

The Dogs regained the lead with an RBI single by center fielder Nick Heath in the third inning. Going to the fifth, Chicago led 2-1 However, on the first pitch, Winnipeg catcher Jackson Smith (1) ripped a homer to right field and that tied the game 2-2.

Bohanek's two-out hit in the sixth inning which was set up by a Lidge single, who eventually scored from second.

Both starters had good outings. Chicago starter Tyler Palm (4-0) lasted seven innings. He gave up six hits, two runs (both earned), he walked one and fanned two. The four wins for Palm is tops in the American Association. Winnipeg's Landen Bourassa (1-2) pitched well in defeat. He went a season-high seven innings and issued nine hits. The Lethbridge native surrendered three runs (all earned), walked two and struck out one. Brian Schlitter (4) earned the save for Chicago with a scoreless ninth inning. He got Winnipeg first baseman Tommy McCarthy to hit into a game-ending 3-6-1 double play. The Goldeyes hit into four double plays.

Winnipeg and Chicago finish the series on Thursday night with a 6:00 CST first pitch. The scheduled starters are left-hander Travis Seabrooke (1-1) for the Goldeyes against Dogs lefty Trevor Lane (1-0).

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park Tuesday June 6 when Chicago pays a return visit to Winnipeg.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes is 22-56 over his hitting streak (.393) with 11 RBI's. His streak of scoring at least a run in seven straight games to an end.

Second baseman Brynn Martinez had a fifth inning double. His hitting streak is at seven games (10-21, .476)

Winnipeg is 2-6 on the road, and 3-2 in one-run games

Bourassa in back-to-back years has been defeated by Chicago in a morning game at Impact Field.

The Goldeyes have homered six times over the first two games. Coming into the series, Chicago pitching had only allowed four homers.

First baseman Jacob Bockelie injured himself hitting into a double play in the sixth inning and immediately exited

