June 6-11 Homestand Details Announced

It's time to look ahead to some A-MOO-ZING games with the Milkmen! The team returns home June 6 for 6 games between the Kane County Cougars ad Sioux City Explorers. In addition to some UDDERLY different baseball, we have tons of events planned:

Thursday, June 8 at 6:35PM- $1 Beer Night

Get ready for another Thirsty Thursday! Featuring $1 Oberon Ale, rock music, and more. Get your friends and family together for an amazing night at the ballpark! BUY YOUR JUNE 8 TICKETS

Friday, June 9 at 6:35PM- Friday Night Fireworks

Get your disco shoes and tie-dye ready for our Friday Night Fireworks as we go back to the Disco Era and the 70's. Featuring groovy disco music and postgame fireworks, you won't want to miss any of the fun! GET YOUR JUNE 9 TICKETS TODAY!

Saturday, June 10 at 6:00PM- TV LAND

You won't want to miss TV Land, coming to Franklin Field June 10. Featuring TV Show trivia, photo ops, and a costume contest, there's something for everyone to enjoy. PURCHASE YOUR TV LAND TICKETS

Sunday, June 11 at 1:00PM- MLB PLAY BALL GAME

Lace up your cleats and grab your batting gloves, because there will be TONS of baseball activities going on around Franklin Field in our MLB PLAY BALL Experience! At each of the stations the kids will have the chance to participate and be coached by highly experienced youth coaches who have played at the Collegiate or Professional level. GRAB YOUR JUNE 11 TICKETS

Plus, kids ages 5-12 that register for the MLB PLAY BALL Experience will receive a free bat and ball set as well as participate in a postgame autograph session with Milkmen players! Limited availability, so don't wait! REGISTER YOUR KID TODAY!

