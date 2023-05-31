Bohanek Continues Hot Streak, Dogs Club 14 Runs in Offensive Explosion

May 31, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







ROSEMONT, ILL. - Cody Bohanek was born with a clutch gene.

Bohanek knocked a bases-clearing double to erase an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the eighth, propelling the Chicago Dogs to a 14-8 win against the Winnipeg Goldeyes Tuesday night.

14 is the highest run total for the Dogs this season.

Additionally, Bohanek smashed a solo home run in the seventh inning, which allowed the Dogs to inch closer to Winnipeg.

Bohanek's three-run shot to left-center field opened up the game, beginning the Dogs' six-run eighth inning explosion. 11 Chicago hitters stepped up to the plate in the eighth, including catcher Ryan Lidge and shortstop Josh Altmann, who batted twice.

Bohanek has been especially important to the Dogs recent success, as the team went down for a six-game road trip against the Cleburne Railroaders and returned with five victories. Bohanek has hit three home runs in the past five games, helping the Dogs average over nine runs per game over the past week.

Every Dogs starter added a hit in the bounce-back comeback win.

The longball was prominent in the matchup, as six hits left the yard, including five for the Goldeyes.

Dogs lefty starter Jake Dahlberg surrendered four home runs in five innings of work - by far the most homers allowed in an appearance this season. In fact, the Dogs had only given up four home runs in the previous 15 games.

The Dogs' offense clicked early following an early two-run blast by Winnipeg's Max Murphy. The Dogs scored six straight runs, jumping to a 6-2 lead through three innings.

The Goldeyes returned with six runs of their own, backed by four home runs during the fourth-sixth innings.

Ultimately, the Dogs six eighth-inning runs proved victorious for Chicago.

The Dogs look to continue success during the team's second Education Game at 10:30 am Wednesday morning.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.