Palm's Early-Season Dominance Crucial in Pitcher's Duel

May 31, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







ROSEMONT, ILL - Starting pitcher Tyler Palm continued his early-season success, and the Dogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-2 early afternoon Wednesday. The Dogs have won seven of their last eight games dating back to May 23 against the Cleburne Railroaders.

Palm threw for seven innings of work for the second consecutive start this season. Palm allowed six scattered hits and two earned runs, which allowed the Dogs' quieter offense to remain in the game.

Cody Bohanek has continued to perform well, adding two more hits and a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Bohanek cranked two hits - a home run and go-ahead three-run double - in the Dogs' 14-8 victory yesterday.

The Dogs opened up the scoring following Brennan Metzger's leadoff double and groundouts from Nick Heath and Ryan Lidge. Lidge softly rolled a pitch to second base, which allowed Metzger to advance home.

Heath added his sixth RBI of the season, scoring Matt Bottcher with an RBI single in the bottom of the third.

Both Aiden McIntyre and Brian Schlitter came in to finish the ballgame for the Dogs. Schlitter added his fourth save of the season and 11th of his career with the Dogs.

Trevor Lane will start for Chicago while Travis Seabrooke will begin on the bump for Winnipeg in the series finale at Impact Field Thursday. First pitch at 6:30 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.