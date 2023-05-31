Alexander, Boscan Surge RedHawks Past Canaries

Fargo, North Dakota - Two big innings allowed the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to soar past the Sioux Falls Canaries on a rainy Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Sioux Falls jumped ahead quick in the top of the first with a two-out solo home run by Darnell Sweeney to quickly make it a 1-0 lead for the Canaries.

Fargo Moorhead responded in the bottom of the second inning by putting up a crocked number on the Canary starting pitcher. Leo Pina led off the inning with a double to center field and would advance to third thanks to a John Silviano single. After a wild pitch moved Silviano to second, Sam Dexter roped a pitch down the left field line, scoring the two runners on and his speed was enough for him to get into third for a triple. After a B.J. Lopez walk, Evan Alexander singled to right field, scoring Dexter and advancing Lopez to second. Manny Boscan would follow that with a two-RBI double to center field to bring the game to a 5-1 score. The RedHawks would add a run in the fourth and fifth inning respectively with a Dillon Thomas single and an Alexander double to increase the lead to six runs.

The Canaries struck back in the top of the seventh inning as a leadoff single would allow the following batter to hit a home run over the wall to make it a 7-3 game.

Davis Feldman started on the bump for the RedHawks and he would not disappoint, collecting his fourth quality start of the season after giving seven strong innings allowing three runs on five hits, walking one and striking out eight while picking up his third win on the season.

The RedHawks would add another five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning with contributions from a Pina solo home run, an Alexander two-RBI single and a Boscan RBI single. Combined, Alexander and Boscan were responsible for nine of the RedHawks runs scored as they cruised to a 12-3 victory.

With the win, the RedHawks not only move to a 10-7 record, but also to the AAPB West Division lead. Fargo-Moorhead will host Sioux Falls for the final game of the series tomorrow, first pitch is scheduled at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

