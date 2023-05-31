Hernandez Drives in Four in Rubber-Game Win for Monarchs

LINCOLN, Neb. - Jan Hernandez drove in a season-high four runs and the Kansas City Monarchs finished their road trip strong with a 10-3 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs Wednesday night at Haymarket Park.

The Monarchs outscored Lincoln 18-4 over the final two games of the series, rebounding from a loss in the opener.

The result puts Kansas City just a half-game out of first place in the American Association West, trailing only Fargo-Moorhead and tied with Sioux City.

Hernandez knocked three separate RBI hits in the win, and also delivered a sacrifice fly.

Kansas City took control of the game with a three-run third inning. The frame featured RBI singles from Hernandez and Edwin Diaz. Keon Broxton hit a two-run triple later in the inning, and Olivier Basabe followed him up with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to make it 8-1.

Monarchs starter Zach Matson allowed three runs on three hits over three innings, walking four and striking out three.

The Kansas City bullpen took it from there. Trey Jeans tossed three scoreless innings in relief of Matson, earning the win. He gave up two hits, walking three and striking out four.

Grant Gavin pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth for the Monarchs, and Patrick Weigel worked around a walk and a single in a run-free ninth inning.

Johneshwy Fargas went 3-for-5 at the top of the order for Kansas City. Chris Herrmann went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, snapping his hitting streak at 14 games.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs return home for a three-game weekend series against the Cleburne Railroaders starting Friday at 7:05 p.m. The Monarchs and Railroaders are currently the top two offenses in the AAPB by OPS.

