Rafters Travel to Wausau for Two Games with Woodchucks

June 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After sweeping the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at home, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (17-12) look to continue that success on the road as they begin a two-game series with the Wisconsin Woodchucks (16-14) Thursday.

The Rafters found themselves in an early 4-0 deficit on Wednesday night, but battled back with a big fourth-inning rally to tie the game. Peter Matt drove in the game-winning run an inning later and the Rafters bullpen closed the door to secure the 7-4 win.

Neil Abbatiello, who is 2-0 and has an 0.79 ERA gets the start for Wisconsin Rapids. The senior pitcher has 29 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched. He will face the Woodchucks' Trey Horton, who has a 7.36 ERA.

With seven games remaining in the first half of the season, the Rafters sit at second place in the Great Lakes West Division. They hold a 1.5-game lead on the Woodchucks and trail the Madison Mallards by 3.5 games.

Wisconsin Rapids and Wisconsin conclude the series tomorrow and the Rafters will head to Fond du Lac for a Saturday Doubleheader with the Dock Spiders. The team returns to Witter Field on Sunday, June 30, for a special appearance by the Inflatamaniacs, presented by Aspirus Riverview Hospital and Clinics.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.