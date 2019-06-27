Dock Spiders Can't Hold Early Lead

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI- The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (12-17) battled the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for the final game of their two game set. The offense showed up early for the Dock Spiders, but couldn't do much after.

The offense jumped out early in the second inning with a four run inning. It all started with a Tim Elko (Mississippi)lead off single.

Andrew Bullock (Western Carolina) would follow up with his own single. The Dock Spiders were in business early.

A sac bunt would move the runners in scoring position. And then with two outs Zack Prajzner (Notre Dame) would deliver a two-run double.

One batter later Duncan Hunter (Jacksonville) would deliver a two-run double himself and the Dock Spiders were in control 4-0 in the second inning.

But they would stay stagnant and hit cruise control. Aaron Funk (Arkansas Little-Rock) started the game and ran into trouble.

After getting a four run cushion, Funk would lose his touch and the Rapids would put up four runs themselves in the fourth. Funk wouldn't make it out of the inning.

The Rapids would add on two more runs in the fifth inning and take the lead 6-4. From there the Dock Spiders didn't do anything to gain the ground.

A late run by the Rapids would secure the 7-4 victory over the Dock Spiders. Now they're on a three game losing streak and they have a tough week ahead of them.

The Dock Spiders head to Madison tomorrow night for a 6:35 PM CST first pitch. They'll try to end their losing streak there against the first place Mallards.

