Loggers Fall Short in Slugfest vs. Waterloo
June 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Despite 14 hits, including five that went for extra bases, the La Crosse Loggers found themselves on the short end of a slugfest at Copeland Park, falling 15-9 to the Waterloo Bucks in front of 2,320 fans on Wednesday night.
The Loggers (13-17) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning after an RBI double by Brady Allen (So. Carolina) and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Watson (Texas A&M). The teams traded runs in the second inning, and then after a four-run top of the fourth inning by Waterloo (17-13), Ryan Holgate (Arizona) put La Crosse back out in front 7-6 following his fifth home run of the year, a 103-mph three-run missle to right field.
After scoring an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Loggers surrendered the lead to the Bucks on a three-run home run by Alonzo Rubalcaba that gave Waterloo a 10-8 lead. The Bucks added a run in the eighth and four more runs in the ninth to help extend the final margin.
Allen finished with three hits in six at-bats, driving in a pair of runs and raising his season average to .280 with the Loggers. Holgate finished with a home run and an RBI, giving him 15 extra-base hits in 21 games. Jack Filby (UCLA), Cody Jefferis (San Diego) and JT Schwartz (UCLA) each added a pair of hits for the Loggers.
La Crosse hits the road on Thursday night for a 6:35 game against the Eau Claire Express, before a three-game home series at the Lumberyard over the weekend.
