Loggers Fall Short in Slugfest vs. Waterloo

June 27, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - Despite 14 hits, including five that went for extra bases, the La Crosse Loggers found themselves on the short end of a slugfest at Copeland Park, falling 15-9 to the Waterloo Bucks in front of 2,320 fans on Wednesday night.

The Loggers (13-17) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning after an RBI double by Brady Allen (So. Carolina) and a sacrifice fly by Hunter Watson (Texas A&M). The teams traded runs in the second inning, and then after a four-run top of the fourth inning by Waterloo (17-13), Ryan Holgate (Arizona) put La Crosse back out in front 7-6 following his fifth home run of the year, a 103-mph three-run missle to right field.

After scoring an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Loggers surrendered the lead to the Bucks on a three-run home run by Alonzo Rubalcaba that gave Waterloo a 10-8 lead. The Bucks added a run in the eighth and four more runs in the ninth to help extend the final margin.

Allen finished with three hits in six at-bats, driving in a pair of runs and raising his season average to .280 with the Loggers. Holgate finished with a home run and an RBI, giving him 15 extra-base hits in 21 games. Jack Filby (UCLA), Cody Jefferis (San Diego) and JT Schwartz (UCLA) each added a pair of hits for the Loggers.

La Crosse hits the road on Thursday night for a 6:35 game against the Eau Claire Express, before a three-game home series at the Lumberyard over the weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.