Rafters' Fullerton Travels World Through Baseball

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - 9,173 miles. That's the distance from infielder Harry Fullerton's high school in Sydney, Australia, to Historic Witter Field, home of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

His baseball journey has taken him from De La Salle Cronalla High in Australia to Odessa College in Texas and, in the fall, to the University of New Mexico. Fullerton was playing on an Australian travel baseball team in Arizona when the head coach at Odessa saw him and offered him a full scholarship.

In his freshman season in 2018, Fullerton hit .361 with 64 RBIs. That fall, he was offered a scholarship to play at the University of New Mexico. In the spring of 2019, Fullerton gave Lobos fans more reasons to be excited as he hit .377 and notched another 64 RBIs in his sophomore year.

Despite having an unprecedented amount of success at Odessa, Fullerton said adjusting to college baseball in the U.S. was a challenge.

"Back home we only really have club baseball, which we only play once or maybe twice a week. The standard is way down in Australia compared to college baseball," Fullerton said. "Junior college especially was different as we practiced every day and were constantly out on the field."

Looking to prepare himself for Division I baseball, Fullerton asked the recruiting coordinator at UNM to set him up in a high-quality summer league. That's when he found a roster spot with the Rafters.

"My main personal goal this summer is to get quality exposure to professional scouts," Fullerton said. "Even though junior college was great and helped me understand who I was and who I can be as a player and a teammate, it was hard to get exposure to scouts."

With a goal of reaching the big leagues in mind, Fullerton wants to physically and mentally prepare himself for the Division I level by getting as much experience as possible in Rapids this summer.

"The amount of people who are committed to create a quality team and baseball environment here is awesome to watch," Fullerton said. "Rapids as a town is quite different to what I'm used to, however it's quite nice and peaceful here. The people are fantastic."

