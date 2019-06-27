Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (June 28-July 1)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home on Friday for three home games in four days featuring Princess Night, a doubleheader, and the first All-You-Can-Eat Monday Night of the summer!

Friday, June 28 6:35 PM (Girls Night Out) vs. Madison Mallards

Girls Night Out presented by FloorQuest. $3.00 Press Hard Seltzer and Cape Line Cocktails all night long!

Whiffer from the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be making an appearance as well!

Also, stick around after the game for post-game Launch-A-Ball with KFIZ and the What-Not Shoppe!

Saturday, June 29 5:05PM (Princess Night) vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (Doubleheader Featuring Two 7-Inning Games)

Join us as royalty comes to the ballpark for Princess Night! Don't miss out on your chance to get a photo with your favorite fairy tale princess! It's a doubleheader with two seven-inning games starting at 5:05PM.

Stick around after the game for Kid's Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese.

Monday, July 1 6:35PM (All-You-Can-Eat Monday & Bark in the Park Night) vs. Wisconsin Woodchucks

It's an All-You-Can- Eat Monday! All tickets are $15 and include all-you-can-eat hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, & chips from the time the gates open through the end of the 5th inning.

Bring your pup out to the ballpark and watch the game from the Coors Light Boat Launch as well!

Single game tickets for all games during the 2019 season are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all of our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

