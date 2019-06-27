Mallards Looking to Carry Momentum against Dock Spiders

MADISON, Wis. - Last night, the Madison Mallards (21-9) bats silenced the Green Bay Booyah (15-15) 10-4 to take the series win.

Behind a well-rounded offense, the Mallards scored at least eight runs for the fourth time in the last five games. Each batter reached first base safely at least once, and eight of the nine Mallards scored at least one run as well. Four Mallards recorded multi-hit games, and Ben Anderson (Georgia) paced the offense. Anderson finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. He also drew two walks and reached base four of his six plate appearances to earn Impact's Player of the Night in the series finale.

The win marked the Mallards twenty-first victory of the season. Madison continues to sit in first place in the Great Lakes West division and claims the best record in the Northwoods League honors.

Tonight, the Mallards continue on at the Duck Pond to host game one of a two game series against the Fond du Lac Spiders (12-17). Last time the two teams met, the Mallards earned a sweep, their seventh of the season. The Dock Spiders are in sixth place in the Great Lakes West standings, eight and a half games behind the first place Mallards.

Starting on the mound tonight is Dylan Tebrake (Creighton University). Tebrake is making his third start in a Mallards uniform, his last was against the Dock Spiders on June 21. Over eight and two-thirds innings pitched he has accumulated six strikeouts and allowed only two walks.

This evening is Dentistry for Madison: Dr. Jay Hazen Star Wars night and toothbrush giveaway, with a post-game Jersey Auction benefiting DAIS. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

