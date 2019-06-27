Former Madison Mallard Tony Gonsolin Debuts with the Dodgers

Rochester, Minn. - Former Madison Mallard Tony Gonsolin, made his Major League debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Gonsolin is the 221st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Gonsolin, who played collegiately at St. Mary's College of California, played for the Madison Mallards in 2015. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Gonsolin appeared in 12 games with the Mallards as a pitcher in 2015 and was 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA. He had 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched and walked seven. He also played in 63 games in the field and hit .316 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles and 46 RBI. He also stole 16 bases and walked 33 times. Gonsolin was a mid-season All-Star and was selected by MLB scouts to play in the Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison that summer.

Gonsolin began his minor league career in 2016 with the Ogden Raptors of the Rookie level Pioneer League. After 10 games he was promoted to the Great Lakes Loons of the Lo-A Midwest League. Between the two clubs he was a combined 1-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 19 appearances. He struck out 25 batters in 31 innings pitched while walking eight and had a 1.194 WHIP.

In 2017 Gonsolin began the year with Great Lakes and then moved up to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes of the Hi-A California League. For the season he appeared in 42 games and was 7-6 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 85 batters in 70 innings while walking only 18.

Gonsolin started the 2018 season in Rancho Cucamonga. After 17 appearances he was promoted to the Tulsa Drillers of the AA Texas League. With the two clubs he went 10-2 with a 2.60 ERA. He had a career high 155 strikeouts in 128 innings pitched. His WHIP was 1.141 and he walked 42 batters.

Prior to being called up by the Dodgers, Gonsolin had appeared in eight games with the Oklahoma City Dodgers of the AAA Pacific Coast League. He had a record of 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA. Gonsolin had 31 strikeouts in only 26 innings pitched and had walked 13.

In his Major League debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Gonsolin started the game for the Dodgers and pitched four innings. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out three.

