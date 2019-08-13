Rafters Travel to Madison for Must-Win Game Two

August 13, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Madison, Wis. - Looking to keep their season alive, the Great Lakes West Division second-half champions Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (0-1) take on the Madison Mallards (1-0) in game two of a best-of-three playoff series.

In game one, the Rafters played tough with the Mallards and took a 1-1 tie into the seventh inning. A big seventh for Madison put them on top and they hung on to win 9-2. Cal Djuraskovic gave up just one run over 5.1 innings as the starter and Hayden Petrovick gets the loss in relief.

Gareth Stroh is expected to start for Wisconsin Rapids, leading the team with a 7-1 record this season. The lefty from Nebraska has a 1.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 10 starts. The Rafters can force a winner-take-all game three at Historic Witter Field Wednesday with a win tonight.

The Rafters finished the regular season with the second-best overall record in the league at 46-26. Wisconsin Rapids closed the regular season with a sweep of the Lakeshore Chinooks to win the Great Lakes West Division in the second half.

As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand. For more information on playoff ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.