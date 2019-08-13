Green Bay Season Recap

Ashwaubenon, WI - With the 2019 Northwoods League Seasons officially coming to a close on Sunday night, the Green Bay Booyah finished at 18-18 in the second half. In the process of finishing at .500 in the second half, Green Bay completed a half at .500 or better for the first time since 2015.

During the course of the season, Booyah fans got the chance to see many memorable moments at Capital Credit Union Park. In the inaugural season, left hander Jack Mahoney threw the first ever no hitter in Green Bay franchise history on July 5th. The Appleton West product was the only player during the 2019 season for the Booyah to make the Northwoods League postseason team. Mahoney finished with a 3-2 overall record and a 1.84 ERA.

On the offensive side, Cooper Morrison led Green Bay in offense this season with a .326 batting average. Morrison picked up 15 RBIs in 2019, with 23 walks compared to just 13 strikeouts, and ended the season as the only active Booyah player above .300. Green Bay's returning catcher Blaise Maris hit .252 in 2019 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. The soon to be senior at Florida Tech played in 67 games this year, tied with Nick Kreutzer for most on the team and one more than he had in 2018. For Kreutzer, he led the Booyah in home runs with eight, and finished the season with a team high 35 runs driven in.

On the year, Green Bay walked off at home on four separate occasions, including a two-run walk off home run from Joe Mason on July 12th against Lakeshore. Mason put on a show on the 12th, cracking three home runs on the night and racking up six RBIs. In total, Mason tied Kreutzer with eight home runs and hit at .306 on the season.

The first walk off of the season was on June 4th during the third home game. In a 1-1 ball game in the bottom of the 10th, Mike Ruggiero, a sophomore at Wagner, bounced a ball along the infield to score Mike Ferri from third, and sent the Booyah players into a frenzy.

On the mound, Marian pitcher Garrett Martin led the Booyah in wins with four. Martin's four wins came with a 3.43 ERA and 42 strikeouts compared to just 20 walks. Dalton Wiggins led the team in ERA with a 1.61 in 44.2 total innings pitched. Wiggins finished the season with a 2-1 overall record, and 31 strikeouts.

The Booyah players embedded themselves in the community during their limited free time, working with the Green Bay staff to build relationships. Everyone from the Green Bay family is thankful for the fans who came out to games this summer and helped make our first season in Capital Credit Union Park one to remember!

