Rafaela Steals Three Bases in 3-1 Sea Dogs Win

Portland, Maine - A three-run third inning propelled the Portland Sea Dogs (22-11) over the Somerset Patriots (20-12) 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,368.

After stealing six bases in yesterday's game, Ceddanne Rafaela swiped three more today. His season total is now at 19 and leads the Eastern League. Corey Rosier has the second-most stolen bases in the league with 18 while outfielder Phillip Sikes has 15.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rosier led off with a single to right field then stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher, Anthony Siegler. Phillip Sikes then worked a walk. Sikes and Rosier executed a double steal, allowing Rosier to score and Portland led, 1-0. Rafaela then drove home Sikes with an RBI single to right field while Rafaela scored on an RBI groundout by Stephen Scott.

Trey Sweeney hit an RBI single to right field in the seventh inning to bring home Brandon Lockridge and the Patriots trailed, 3-1.

RHP Brian Van Belle (1-2, 2.76 ERA) earned his first win of the season tossing 6.2 innings allowing one run on six hits while walking four and striking out four. RHP Blane Abeyta (2-1, 6.33 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings allowing three runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out a career-high 10.

The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow, then begin a six-game series in Hartford facing the Yard Goats beginning on Tuesday, May 16th at 7:05pm.

