Bracho Homers, Smith Saves 4-2 Akron Win in Altoona

Akron second baseman Aaron Bracho hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, and four RubberDucks pitchers combined to hold Altoona to four hits in a 4-2 win that also earned a 4-2 series victory in the finale of a six-game series at People Natural Gas Field in Altoona on Sunday afternoon.

Turning Point

Bracho broke the 1-1 tie with sixth-inning, leadoff home run against Altoona right-hander Justin Meis, who then hit left fielder Korey Holland with a pitch and walked first baseman Joe Naranjo. Left-hander Braeden Ogle then walked center fielder Connor Kokx, and with one out, he walked designated hitter Petey Halpin to force home a run to make it 3-1.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Joey Cantillo stranded a runner at third base in the first inning but allowed second-inning leadoff home run to Altoona first baseman Mason Martin. Cantillo allowed only one more hit before retiring nine batters in a row, departing after consecutive walks in the fifth inning. He allowed three hits with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Right-hander Bradley Hanner got the next four outs before allowing two walks and a hit batter to open the seventh inning. Right-hander Mason Hickman entered and got three outs around a bases-loaded walk that scored a run. Right-hander Cade Smith worked around a hit and walk in the eighth inning for a two-scoreless-inning save, his Double-A-leading 10th of the season.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks pulled even in the fourth inning against Meis. Holland hit a leadoff single to center field and went to second on Naranjo's groundout. With two outs, catcher Michael Berglund lined an RBI double to right field, tying the game, 1-1. Akron added an insurance run in the seventh inning, when left-hander Nick Dombkowski walked right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez, who went to second base on a wild pitch and scored after two groundouts.

Notebook

Akron is tied for third place in the Southwest Division, trailing first-place Richmond by one game entering its six-game series in Richmond...Halpin returned from the Injured List with a single to start the game...With his first-inning single, Rodríguez extended his seven-game hitting streak, the longest by a RubberDuck this season...Holland has begun his Double-A career with a five-game hitting streak (9-for-17, five runs, double, triple, two homers)...Smith converted his 18th straight save chance, a streak that began Aug. 3, 2022, in Altoona...The RubberDucks went 61-for-212 (.288) in the series and outscored the Curve, 32-19, despite being outhomered, 8-3...Game Time: 2:52...Attendance: 4,555.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their road trip, opening a six-game series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Tanner Burns (1-1, 3.18 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Mason Black (0-2, 4.57 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

