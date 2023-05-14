Matos Mashes Four Hits in 7-3 Victory over SeaWolves

ERIE, Pa. - Off a four-hit performance from Luis Matos and a five-run fourth inning, the Richmond Flying Squirrels took down the Erie SeaWolves, 7-3, Sunday afternoon at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (17-15) racked up 11 hits in the victory, including four for extra bases. The win moved Richmond back to first place in the Southwest Division by a half-game over Erie (17-16).

Erie opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Grant Witherspoon bounced a run-scoring single to send the SeaWolves ahead, 1-0.

Andy Thomas evened the score, 1-1, in the top of the third off an RBI single against Erie Starter Keider Montero (Loss, 1-1).

The Flying Squirrels piled five runs in the fourth inning to capture a 6-1 advantage. With runners at first and second, Carter Williams grounded a single to right field to send Richmond ahead by one run. Simon Whiteman drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Luis Matos blasted a two-run homer to left-center, his third of the year.

Marco Luciano followed with a solo home run to pad the lead to five runs. It was the first time the Flying Squirrels have launched back-to-back home runs this season.

The SeaWolves trimmed the lead to 6-2 in the fifth inning off an RBI single from Dillon Dingler. It was the only run Nick Zwack (Win, 1-1) allowed over four innings out of the bullpen with four hits and four strikeouts.

Matos pushed the Richmond advantage to 7-2 in the sixth with a run-scoring single, his third hit and third RBI of the afternoon. Matos finished the day 4-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBIs one walk and tied a team-high eight total bases.

Julio Rodriguez drew the SeaWolves closer at 7-3 with a home run to lead off the ninth. Erie worked two walks and a single to load the bases, but Evan Gates struck out the potential tying run to close out the victory.

Richmond reliever Parker Dunshee worked two scoreless innings, setting down all six batters faced and racked up a pair of strikeouts. Juan Sanchez struck out the side in order in a clean eighth inning.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before opening a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Mason Black (0-2, 4.57) will start for Richmond. Akron has yet to announce its starting pitcher.

