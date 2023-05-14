May 14, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 14, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND FALLS ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Somerset Patriots 6-2 on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field. After a two out single by Ceddanne Rafaela, he scored on an RBI single by Chase Meidroth and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. Everson Pereira hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning, to put Somerset on top, 4-1. Pereira has now blasted three home runs this week in Portland. Max Burt connected for his sixth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning off the MLB rehabber Joely Rodriguez and the Patriots continued to lead, 5-1.After a leadoff walk issued to Pereira, he scored on an RBI single by Brandon Lockridge and the Patriots extended their lead, 6-1.

RAFAELA RUNS INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS Ceddanne Rafaela stole a franchise record six bases in the loss. The previous record was four and set by Jeremy Hazelbacker on July 22, 2012 in New Hampshire.

CEDDANNE ISN'T THE ONLY STORY The Sea Dogs also set a new team record with nine stolen bases. Rafaela had six, Phillip Sikes had two, and Koss finished with one stolen base. The previous record was six on July 22, 2012 in New Hampshire.

RUN, RUN, RUN The Sea Dogs currently lead the Eastern League with 76 stolen bases. The Somerset Patriots have swiped the second-most amount of bases with 74. The Bowie Baysox have stolen the least amount of bases with 21.

RUNNING THE RED SOX In addition to leading the Eastern League in stolen bases, they are also leading the Red Sox organization. Their 76 stolen bases leads the organization while the Worcester Red Sox have swiped the second-most with 70. The Greenville Drive have stolen the fewest with 66. Former Sea Dog David Hamilton leads the WooSox with 21 stolen bases.

CHASE MEIDROTH MASHES The newest addition to Portland's roster, Chase Meidroth, has the second-best batting average in the Red Sox organization. He is hitting .356 which is second best to Jorge Alfaro (AAA - Worcester) who is batting .352. Meidroth leads the organization in on base percentage with .550.

JOELY RODRIGUEZ ALLOWS A RUN Joely Rodriguez appeared in his third Major League rehab for the Sea Dogs, tossing 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out two.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games behind Portland. The Erie SeaWolves are currently in first place of the Southwest Division.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 14, 2016 - Portland scores 13 runs in 6 innings, defeating the Binghamton Mets 13-2 in game one of a twinbill. Ali Solis had a career day, going 2-for-3 with a homer, double and 6 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will make his second start of the season today for the Sea dogs. On Tuesday, he tossed 4.0 innings (shortest outing of the season) and allowed six earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out a season-high five. He gave up a season-high three home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 14, 2023

May 14, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.